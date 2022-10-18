Health hazard: Burgersfort sewage spill impacts economic plans

Alex Japho Matlala

The stench coming from a sewage spill in Burgersfort in Limpopo negatively impacts on economic plans for the town and is also a health hazard for the community, the business fraternity and school pupils.

This is the view of the third-biggest political party in Limpopo, the Democratic Alliance (DA), after an oversight visit to Burgersfort at the weekend.

The party has since filed a complaint with the Environmental Management Inspectorate (Green Scorpions) against the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the town and its surrounding villages.

The sewerage spill and the smell has, according to the DA, been going on for more than five years.

“The spill flows right next to the taxi rank and is negatively affecting neighbouring businesses as it has become a serious health risk to the taxi drivers, commuters, schoolchildren, workers and clients,” said DA member of the Limpopo Legislature Katlego Phala.

Phala said the spill and the unbearable smell violated the environment laws of the town. The sewage spill also passes an area used by cattle and other domestic animals for grazing.

The party said it feared this may prove fatal for livestock and for people. “The municipality’s failure to fix the sewage spill infringes on residents’ right to a healthy and clean environment.

“This recurring sewage spill is also evidence of the municipality’s collapsing wastewater treatment networks.

“We will write to ask the MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, to intervene as both the local and district municipalities have failed the business sector and residents,” Phala said.

But the mayor of the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality, Edwin Maila, said Burgersfort was one of the most clean and environmentally well-managed towns in the country.

He said the DA’s allegations lacked substance and were devoid of the truth. “We are providing our constituencies with the required services and our work is noticeable on the ground,” said Maila.

“I am inviting anyone with discontent about our delivery of services to our people to come to the table. My office is accessible whenever there are service delivery related issues which need our intervention.”

