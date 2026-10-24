In case you missed it: Fannie Nkosi resigns | Tshwane water crisis | JMPD fuel shortage

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 24 October 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has called it quits, while the City of Tshwane has lifted its boil-water advisory for Pretoria CBD.

Furthermore, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has confirmed that the fuel supply issues affecting the metro’s police department have been addressed.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 24 October 2026

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi resigns from Saps amid legal woes

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 21 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has officially left the South African Police Service (Saps), following the submission of his resignation on Friday, 23 October 2026.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed to The Citizen on Saturday, 24 October, that the Saps received Nkosi’s resignation.

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City of Tshwane confirms Pretoria CBD tap water is safe as Bronkhorstspruit probe continues

A resident carry buckets to fetch water from a community water tank in Mamelodi, Pretoria on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The City of Tshwane has declared tap water in Pretoria’s central business district safe for normal use, bringing an end to the precautionary boil-water advisory imposed after contamination was detected in a separate water supply source.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed on Saturday, 24 October 2026, that residents in the CBD and surrounding suburbs no longer needed to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

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JMPD fuel shortage resolved, Morero blames transition between service providers [VIDEO]

JMPD members searches motorist at Grasmere Toll Plaza south of Johannesburg on 18 January 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The fuel crisis at the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has been resolved, according to the city’s mayor Dada Morero.

A leaked internal directive signed off on Wednesday ordered JMPD officers to limit vehicle use to essential operational purposes only.

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Free State principal suspended for denying pupil to write exams over unpaid fees

Picture: iStock

The Free State Department of Education has suspended a school principal after a Grade 12 pupil was denied the opportunity to write her exam.

According to the provincial department, the Selelekela Secondary School pupil was denied to write her English First Additional Language Paper 3 examination on Thursday, 15 October.

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MK party supporters outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, 10 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has had a request to alter its 2026 local government elections candidate list rejected by the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC).

MK party officials had sought to shuffle its candidate list, claiming some councillors had been omitted, while others had since died.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: MK Party fires another SG | Tshwane water crisis ‘indefensible’ | Olivia Dean headlines festival