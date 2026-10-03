In case you missed it: eThekwini loses appeal | South Africa’s diabetes crisis | Concerns raised over lack of prosecution of government officials

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 3 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the eThekwini Municipality has lost its appeal against a court order over raw sewage spills.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s diabetes crisis is putting renewed focus on the need for a national strategy to prevent and manage the disease.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised over the lack of prosecution of government officials following arrests linked to alleged corruption and fraud.

eThekwini loses appeal over raw sewage spills

Raw sewage flowing into the canal in Durban on 5 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality has lost its appeal against a high court order requiring it to comply with legally binding directives to address untreated sewage leaks, publish weekly E. coli readings for the city’s swimming beaches, and develop an action plan to address failing wastewater treatment plants.

A full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled on 30 September that eThekwini had no reasonable prospects of success in its appeal against the December judgment.

CONTINUE READING: eThekwini loses appeal over raw sewage spills

79 deaths a day: South Africa’s diabetes crisis needs a new strategy

Health workers in a NHLS Mobile Testing Lab during intensified testing and screening in Alexandra on 27 April 2020. Picture: Gallo Images/ Dino Lloyd

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) recently released its report on deaths that occurred in 2024. The headline findings contain a sobering, recurring truth: diabetes was once again the country’s leading underlying natural cause of death.

In 2024 alone, 28,767 people died from complications caused by diabetes, accounting for 6.1% of all deaths nationwide.

That is an average of nearly 79 deaths every day.

CONTINUE READING: 79 deaths a day: South Africa’s diabetes crisis needs a new strategy

‘Arrests but no accountability’: Concerns raised over prosecution of government officials

Picture: iStock

Dozens of senior officials in Limpopo, including mayors, municipal managers and chief financial officers, as well as prominent tenderpreneurs, have been arrested on allegations of fraud, corruption, malfeasance and money laundering, but most have not been convicted.

This has irked many in the province, including opposition parties.

The DA this week released a statement expressing displeasure over the arrest of a number of senior government officials in Limpopo by law enforcement agencies, with few or no convictions in court.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Arrests but no accountability’: Concerns raised over lack of prosecution of government officials

A voting station is seen at the Berario Recreation Centre in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Operation Dudula has lost its bid to secure additional time to submit its candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The Electoral Court dismissed a review application brought by the anti-migrant movement-turned-political party, which had challenged the IEC’s refusal to grant it an more time to complete its submissions.

The court’s judgment was publicly released on Friday, 2 October 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Electoral Court questions Operation Dudula’s preparedness as party loses late candidate list bid

Feroz Khan to give evidence privately before Madlanga commission

Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 28 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry next week, with portions of his evidence to be heard behind closed doors.

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the decision in a ruling delivered on Friday, 2 October 2026.

Khan is scheduled to be questioned on Tuesday, 6 October, with only the commissioners, evidence leaders and members of his legal team allowed to attend the proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: Feroz Khan to give evidence privately before Madlanga commission

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Record fuel price looms | Sibiya threatens victim’s father | Dru Hill and Silk head to Mzansi