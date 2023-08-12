Investigations underway after senior SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

By Faizel Patel

South African National Parks (SANParks) said investigations are underway into the death of a senior manager in the Environmental Crime Investigative Unit (ECI) after he was attacked and killed by a hippo in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

Kobus de Wet was stormed and killed by the hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

SanParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said details of the attack is unclear.

“Details are sketchy at this stage and circumstances around the incident are under investigation. SANParks Executive Management sends out sincere condolences to his immediate family, friends and the SANParks family. The memorial and funeral arrangements are underway.”

Hippo attacks

Hippos are highly territorial and may attack if a person finds themselves in the unenviable position of standing between the water and the wild animal feeding on land.

Hippos will also charge boats in the water if they feel their territory has been invaded.

According to the Kruger National Park, the Hippo can be very dangerous to humans if laws of the wild are not adhered to.

“They have been known to bite wooden canoes in half and tip small boats over. There is a definite increase in Hippo attacks on humans but this is mainly due to the humans becoming arrogant and disrespectful whilst in the wilderness,” the Kruger Park said on its website.

ALSO READ: Ranger severely injured after elephant attack in Kruger National Park

Marius ELS

In 2011, a farmer was killed by his pet hippo, after repeated warnings that it was a wild animal that could never be tamed.

Marius Els, 40, an army major, was bitten to death by the 1.2 tonne hippo he christened Humphrey and tried to domesticate on a farm in Free State province.

Els’s savaged body was found submerged in the river where, years earlier, the hippo had been rescued from a flood. It grew too big for the people who adopted it and was bought by Els at the age of five months, becoming a pet on his 400-acre farm and learning to swim with humans.

ALSO READ: Hippos vs Lion: When predator becomes prey