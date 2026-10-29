‘It is okay not to be okay’: Gauteng health urges residents to seek mental health support

The department explained that patients could be referred to higher levels of care if their condition required it.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) called on communities to keep supporting people with mental health challenges, according to spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He made the appeal on Wednesday as October drew to a close.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa, with World Mental Health Day observed on 10 October. The month is meant to be a time to break the silence around depression, anxiety, and other conditions and encourage anyone struggling to seek support.

Why listening to lived experiences matters

The department said this year’s campaign focused on hearing from people living with mental health conditions so that their views could improve care.

Mabona said families played a key role in this.

“The department encourages families and communities to listen without judgement, show compassion and encourage people experiencing mental health difficulties to seek professional help,” Mabona stated.

According to Mabona, several everyday pressures were linked to poorer mental health.

“Factors such as unemployment, financial hardship, gender-based violence and substance abuse can affect mental well-being,” he said.

Where to find mental health care in Gauteng

The department explained that patients could be referred to higher levels of care when their condition required it.

“Mental health services are available across the province’s public healthcare system, from primary healthcare facilities and district hospitals to regional, tertiary and specialised hospitals,” Mabona explained.

Residents were advised to go to their nearest clinic or hospital if they struggled themselves or were worried about someone close to them.

“Residents are encouraged to seek assistance at their nearest healthcare facility if they experience mental health difficulties or notice changes concerning someone close to them,” Mabona said.

He added that emergencies required a different response.

“Where there is an immediate risk of harm to oneself or others, urgent assistance should be sought at the nearest hospital emergency unit,” he noted.

Awareness campaigns and community outreach continue

The department said it consulted people with lived experience and advocacy groups on efforts to improve services, in line with the principle that nothing should be decided about them without them.

“The department continues to conduct mental health awareness campaigns, community outreach programmes and school education initiatives to address stigma and promote understanding,” Mabona said.

It stressed that this work had to continue beyond October.

“We reiterate that it is okay not to be okay, and seeking help is an important step towards recovery,” Mabona added.