BREAKING: In (Mate): Back to jail for Jacob Zuma

By Faizel Patel

Former president Jacob Zuma has been ordered to go back to jail.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola and National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale briefed the media on the outcomes of the decision in Pretoria early on Friday morning.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) last week said it had received representations from relevant parties on whether Zuma would have to have to go back to jail to serve his 15-month sentence after being released on medical parole.

Jailed

Zuma, who was jailed for 15 months in July 2021 for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, was released on medical parole in September 2021 by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.

However, the former president served just two months of the sentence.

In July 2023, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed the DCS’s appeal application relating to Zuma‘s release on parole, effectively placing the former president’s fate back into the hands of Thobakgale.

KZN unrest

Zuma’s initial arrest sparked a wave of civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng from 9 to 18 July 2021. The riots resulted in 354 deaths.

Protests against Zuma’s incarceration triggered more rioting and looting, with R50 billion in damages and 5 500 people arrested by August last year.

It was described as the worst violence the country had experienced since the end of apartheid.

