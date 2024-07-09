Joburg Human Settlement MMC resigns: PA redeploys Leitch to head party finances

PA spokesperson Steve Motale said Leich will work as a full-time employee of the party.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it has redeployed Johannesburg’s former Human Settlements member of the mayoral committee (MMC), Anthea Leitch.

Leitch’s resignation was announced on Monday by the City of Johannesburg.

In a response to questions from The Citizen, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said Leich will work as a full-time employee of the party focusing on its finances.

“We have taken a decision to turn the Treasurer General position, a position Anthea Leitch occupies into a full-time position. Ms Leitch will now dedicate her undivided attention solely to running the finances of the party,” Motale said.

PA growing in leaps and bounds

Motale said the PA had grown significantly since the recent elections.

The party has gained a ministerial position nationally, and a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) position in Gauteng while retaining other positions in municipalities.

“The Patriotic Alliance has grown and leaps and bounds as evidenced by our performance in the 2024 national and provincial elections, the growth the party continues to sustain,” he said.

The mayor of the city, Kabelo Gwamanda, thanked Leich for her dedication and hard work.

Leitch has been Human Settlements MMC in the government of local unity (GLU) after the DA was evicted from power in the City of Johannesburg.

She had tried turning around the Human Settlements department ensuring that Reconstruction and Development Programme houses were delivered to beneficiaries on time as well as holding contractors accountable.

Sources close to the mayoral committee indicated that the PA would retain its spot in the GLU. According to sources, the party will be fielding another candidate to take over Human Settlements.

Many changes were expected in the City of Johannesburg with some councillors from the DA also being taken out of council and sworn in as Members of Parliament (MPs).

Joburg’s GLU was expected to continue undisturbed since Gauteng’s GPU did not include the DA.

However, according to political analysts, there was no guarantee that the coalition arrangements in Gauteng municipalities would not be affected by the outcomes of the formation of a GNU.

