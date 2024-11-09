Water reduction to be implemented in Joburg high-usage areas

Amid water restrictions already in place since September, Joburg Water will now also implement water reduction in certain areas of the city.

Jonurg Water has announced that water reduction will come into effect in certain areas of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

Joburg Water has confirmed it would start implementing water reduction in high-usage areas of Johannesburg as of next Monday.

The water reduction from 9pm until 5am in areas with high consumption and reducing pressure are some of the water utility’s interventions to conserve water.

Scheduled water reduction up next

According to the utility’s operations general manager, Mzakhe Mtshweni, the reduction would be done on a scheduled basis that would be published and sent to customers.

“A schedule will be publicised and shared with the customer and the media, so that it’s known that your area, on this day will be receiving reduced supply.”

Level 1 water restrictions

Joburg Water also started to implemented Level 1 water restrictions from 1 September.

These restrictions – which will stay in place until 31 March 2025 – prohibit the use of hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, clean driveways, and fill up swimming pools and water features between 6am and 6pm.

Other interventions include managed pressure reduction and aggressive by-law enforcement.

State of Joburg water supply

Mtshweni addressed the media on Friday about the state of the city’s water supply after a problem this week at Rand Water’s Palmiet system halted pumping of water into reservoirs.

The utility claimed that the Palmiet System experienced power outages on Monday and Wednesday, resulting in supply challenges affecting reservoirs in Sandton and Midrand and the South Hills Tower which services South Hills and Linmeyer.

On Wednesday, Eskom however refuted Johannesburg Water’s claim that a power interruption at the Palmiet substation prevented it from pumping water at full capacity.

Diepsloot latest: Airlock issue in pipes

In the latest update provided on Saturday morning regarding the status of reservoirs, Joburg Water said the Diesploot reservoir remains empty.

“Rand Water technical teams are actively onsite working to address the airlock issue in the pipes.

“Water supply to Diepsloot, Riverside View. Steyn City, and surrounding areas will be restored once the airlock is cleared. Johannesburg Water will continue to provide water to affected areas through mobile tankers until the situation is resolved,” the statement read.

What about South Hills?

In its update, Joburg Water stated that the water woes experienced by South Hills residents, would hopefully be something on the past later today.

“The Kliprivierberg system has recovered overnight, and pumping into the tower resumed this morning. Affected areas should begin to receive water shortly,” it said.

This after angry residents, who depend on the South Hills reservoir for their water supply, took to the streets this week, burning tyres and demanding answers from the utility.

Friday marked about two weeks since Linmeyer and South Hills residents had any water.

This water-less stretch followed an earlier 16 days of dry taps.

Johannesburg Water issued a notice on Thursday confirming that the South Hills Tower, affecting South Hills and Linmeyer, was empty due to constrained water supply from the bulk supplier.

NOW READ: Joburg south water crisis ‘inhumane’ after weeks without a drop