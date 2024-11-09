Parts of Tshwane restored, says mayor after residents left without water for five days

The City of Tshwane have been grappling with severe water shortages affecting multiple communities for five days, although some areas have now been partly been restored.

This followed a power trip at Rand Water’s Palmiet Booster Pump Station on Wednesday.

The crisis has pushed several reservoirs to critical levels, leaving thousands of residents without water.

According to city officials, the Haartebeeshoek Reservoir level remains stagnant despite opening additional inlet valves.

While water levels at the Klipfontein Reservoir have increased, airlocks in the system are preventing water flow between the reservoirs, including supply to the Laudium and Attridgeville systems.

Tshwane water outage caused by technical challenges

To address the water challenges Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya convened an urgent meeting with the city’s administrative leadership and residents on Saturday.

“We have been dealing with that issue for five days now, because we have been waiting for Rand Water to start pumping from their side into our reservoir then we start supplying the communities,” Moya explained.

“To expedite a solution, we have escalated this matter through inter-governmental channels and engaged both the provincial government and the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina.

“I have personally reached out to the chairperson of Rand Water to stress the urgency of this crisis and the immediate need for a resolution,” Moya said.

She also indicated that the matter was escalated to the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Watch the video below:

Tshwane water crisis relief efforts

The city has deployed 126 water tankers to affected areas, including hospitals and communities.

Water collection points have been established across the following regions:

The Reeds

Uitsig Primary is the collection point.

Soshanguve and Mabopane

Giant stadium is the collection point for tankers.

Winterveld

Rand water hydrant in Ward 24 is a collection point

Atteridgeville

Ntsu and Maunde

Phathudi

Tau and Tema

Tshitshidi

Mamaka

Manakolela

Mamochi

Segoapa

Thindisa

Rammala

Monoa

Letswalo street

Semenya

Makhaza and Phakoe

Ntsu and Mphatlalatsane

Phekgong and Phupjana

Vergenoog and Madumela

Mokgatle

Molohlegi

Montoedi

Mabateng

Tsele and Tseke

Letswalo and Hlahla

Tshukudu and Matlejoane

Padi and Ramano

Madisha and Hlabadira

Bushy Makwakwa Engene Garage

Mngomezulu & Monare

Molambo Hall

Mofokeng

Tau

Nakedi

Monehi

Kalafong Heights

Fitness Park

Mkhombe

Mosethis

Phudufudu

Мое

Unga

Bartvestert

Umchiwane

Lotus Gardens

Peter Mokaba

Citron

Morotolola

Rholihlahla Mandela

Joe Slovo

Peter Mokaba

Pretoria West

Saps Academy

Kraai

Waterbok Mahem Reier

Digteby

Laudium

Laudium KFC Laudium is the collection point

Olivenhoutbosch

R55 Chillout is collection point

Ward councillors will be coordinating tanker locations based on community needs.

‘Water is life’ – Moya

“Water is life, and ensuring a reliable supply to our residents is a fundamental duty of the City’s leadership, both political and administrative,” Moya emphasised, extending apologies for the distress caused to residents.

Moya committed to providing regular updates as the situation develops and progress is made toward resolving the water supply issues.

“We’re pleased to report that water supply has been restored to some areas such as The Reeds. Our teams are working diligently to restore water to other affected areas.

“We kindly request that residents use water sparingly as our systems recover overnight,” she said on X, formerly known as Twiter.

