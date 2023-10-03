WATCH: Joburg ‘no world-class African City’ after man caught peeing from moving car

In the video, which emerged on TikTok, the unidentified man is seen wiggling his legs as he pees in broad daylight.

The Speaker of the City of Joburg Colleen Makhubele said the city cannot call itself a world-class African city if citizens do not abide by the law.

This follows an incident of indecent exposure, in which a man was caught urinating from a moving car.

Watch a video of the incident

Makhubele condemned the incident, saying the actions of the man were disgusting.

“Our Society has lost all forms of social control and social order and makes it very uncomfortable for residents, tourists and investors to take our nation and cities seriously.

“The video that has gone viral just goes to show the criticality of the civic education programme that we have embarked on in an attempt to create a consciousness of social respect and decent co-existence in our shared spaces.”

World-class African city

Makhubele said the city of Joburg cannot call itself a “world-class African city when it is failing to create world-class African law-abiding citizens.”

‘’Examples like these truly announce the decay of our self-expression as humans in this country. We need to develop good citizenship values to run a world-class African City, said Makhubele.

Makhubele called for renewal of civic education from early childhood development.

“As a nation, we are facing an education to regain social order and public decency. It’s upon all of us in all spheres of government to start deliberately building world-class African citizens, and refrain from making jokes out of serious disrespect of public and social ethics,” Makubele said.

Ghost town

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Centre has been a ghost town after a transformer went up in flames three weeks ago.

Parts of the building caught fire, resulting in the evacuation of city officials, including Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Makhubele, and staff are being forced to work from home.

A council sitting scheduled for Wednesday had to be postponed because of a lack of a venue.

