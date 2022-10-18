News

18 Oct 2022
8:48 pm

Joburg South hail storm in pictures

Citizen Reporter

Fortunately, no fatalities have been recorded.

Hail storm
A car in a pile of hail in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

The heatwave has passed and Joburgers finally got their fair share of rain on Tuesday. Not only did it rain but parts of the South of Johannesburg were hit by a huge hailstorm.

Here are images shared by residents:

Hailstorm in Meyersdal, Alberton and other parts of Johannesburg south.

A few tips to keep you safe:

  • Avoid finding shelter under trees or in areas that can suddenly fill with water.
  • Stay indoors and away from windows, glass doors and skylights.
  • Close drapes or blinds to protect yourself from broken glass and flying debris.
  • Keep pets indoors and provide shelter for farm animals.
  • Pull into a petrol station or other covered structure.
  • Pull over and angle your vehicle so that hail hits the reinforced windshield rather than side and back windows.
  • Avoid flooded roads

ALSO READ: WATCH | Unexpected hail storm for Pietermaritzburg, KZN

