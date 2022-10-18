Joburg South hail storm in pictures

Citizen Reporter

The heatwave has passed and Joburgers finally got their fair share of rain on Tuesday. Not only did it rain but parts of the South of Johannesburg were hit by a huge hailstorm.

Here are images shared by residents:

Hailstorm in Meyersdal, Alberton and other parts of Johannesburg south.

It was in the Nature estate, Meyersdal, Alberton. pic.twitter.com/Sit0oDDozq— SA 911 Breaking (@JustdoitZee) October 18, 2022

Meyersdal this afternoon, hail ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rEHJi6h8Eh— Paula De Araujo (@PaulaDeAraujo8) October 18, 2022

A few tips to keep you safe:

Avoid finding shelter under trees or in areas that can suddenly fill with water.

Stay indoors and away from windows, glass doors and skylights.

Close drapes or blinds to protect yourself from broken glass and flying debris.

Keep pets indoors and provide shelter for farm animals.

Pull into a petrol station or other covered structure.

Pull over and angle your vehicle so that hail hits the reinforced windshield rather than side and back windows.

Avoid flooded roads

