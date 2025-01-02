Taps to run dry again: Joburg residents warned to brace for water throttling

The city is already on level 1 restrictions which came into effect from September 1.

The city is losing an alarming 46% of its water through leaks. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg residents are bracing themselves for another bout of water throttling expected to come into effect on Thursday.

The city is already on level 1 restrictions which came into effect from September 1, with a warning that if the measures prove ineffective, the city may need to escalate to level 2 or level 3 restrictions.

Restrictions

The level 1 restrictions prohibit watering gardens, filling swimming pools, washing cars, and using hosepipes between 6am and 6pm.

Joburg Water said to optimise supply, certain systems under the management of the utility will experience throttling around the clock for various systems in the city.

“This measure aims to maintain capacity and promote equitable distribution among all customers.

“The degree of restrictions will vary, with reductions ranging from 50% to 100%. It can include the inlet and/or outlet of a reservoir.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gauteng says ‘sorry’ as residents suffer amid water cuts

Water cuts

Last month, Joburg residents suffered several days without the precious resource after the utility cut supply to conduct maintenance work at the Zwartkoppies and Eikenhof pump stations in a planned 86-hour shortage.

The outage angered and frustrated residents complaining that they were unable to cook, shower and flush toilets in their homes..

Gauteng’s acting premier at the time Lebogang Maile apologised to residents, saying government would step in to assist municipalities facing the cuts.

Joburg issues

Johannesburg has faced a tsunami of water issues in 2024 which are expected to continue into 2025 causing a larger crisis.

The issues include severe infrastructure challenges and critical water shortages pushing the city’s water system to the brink of its limits.

A comprehensive survey of the city’s water network revealed 22 reservoirs leaking beyond acceptable rates.

Leakage

In the previous financial year alone, an investigation of 12,100 kilometres of lines uncovered 6 724 leaking pipes, 2 396 burst pipes, 442 leaking valves, and 259 leaking hydrants.

The city is losing an alarming 46% of its water through leaks, burst pipes, and failing infrastructure.

The situation is exacerbated by Johannesburg Water’s vehicle fleet operating at just 55% capacity, severely limiting their ability to conduct repairs.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025