Joburg Water targets illegal water connections in Emndeni, Soweto

A similar operation was conducted in the Phumla Mqashi area near Lenasia South this week which ignited protests

Johannesburg Water has warned that it will proceed with its planned operation to disconnect illegal water connections in Soweto.

The operation is expected to take place on Friday in Emndeni, which forms parts of Region D in Soweto.

Disconnections

A similar operation was conducted in the Phumla Mqashi area near Lenasia South this week, igniting protests among residents who blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the operation is part of the regional utility’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by unauthorised connections, which undermine the integrity of the city’s network and contribute to the wastage of precious resources.

“Given the potential risks associated with this operation, including possible community resistance and unrest among affected residents, Johannesburg Water is reviewing security measures to ensure the safety of employees and the success of the operation.”

ALSO READ: Rand Water rubbishes claims of ‘poisoned’ Vaal Dam water

Protests

Shabalala said due to potential volatility erupting from the planned disconnections, they have engaged with law enforcement officials to be on standby.

“To support these efforts, Johannesburg Water Security, along with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Service (SAPS), and Public Order Policing Services (POPS), will be on standby.

“These precautions are in place to ensure a safe, effective operation while addressing the critical issue of illegal connections.

“The meeting point will be Avalon Prepayment Depot, 1 Calendula Road, Klipspruit West (opposite the Pikitup Depot) at 09:00,” Shabalala said.

Water restrictions

Meanwhile, water supply cuts kicked in on Thursday evening, from 9pm to 4am, indefinitely.

This comes after Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi urged municipalities to enforce level 2 restrictions.

Majodina said the supply challenges experienced across Gauteng are a result of municipalities’ failure to adequately maintain infrastructure.

Lesufi warned that the province will introduce an indigent register to help them confront consumers who can afford to pay for services and protect those who cannot.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water crisis: ‘The crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised’