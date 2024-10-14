Rand Water warns Gauteng residents to brace for water shortages

'Reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave'

Rand Water Makenosi Maroo said they have repeatedly warned municipalities in Gauteng about this “potential crisis.” . Picture: iStock

As parts of the country experiences a heatwave, Rand Water has stressed that Gauteng municipalities are facing an impending disaster because of critically low water reservoirs.

The utility said storage levels throughout Gauteng have significantly declined due to excessive water withdrawals by municipalities, raising serious concerns.

Warning

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said they have repeatedly warned municipalities in Gauteng about this “potential crisis.”

“We have communicated through letters, held meetings with many municipalities, and engaged in discussions at Gauteng’s Intergovernmental Governance Forum and the Gauteng Water Imbizo.

“Unfortunately, the crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised. The water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave,” Maroo said.

Water running out

Maroo warned that communities, particularly in Gauteng, that water storage could soon be depleted if municipalities do not implement its recommendations.

“It is essential to act now to prevent the impending disaster. Rand Water emphasises that it is operating at full capacity and cannot pump additional water into the system.

“Due to the limitations imposed by the organisation’s extraction license from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rand Water cannot extract more water from existing sources. The only viable solution to address this issue is through Water Conservation and Demand Management,” Maroo said.

Reducing losses

Maroo has advised municipalities to reduce the physical losses of 33% identified in the No Drop report, repair leaks, enforce by-laws, and address illegal connections.

“Additionally, we remind consumers that the organisation is a bulk water supplier; therefore, any water shortages should be reported to the respective municipalities, as the organisation (Rand Water) is not responsible for water distribution within municipalities.

“Consequently, inquiries regarding water interruptions should not be directed to Rand Water. Rand Water is left with no option but take steps to protect its system from total collapse,” Maroo said.

