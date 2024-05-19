News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Carien Grobler

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

19 May 2024

02:40 pm

JUST IN: UIM suspends Devon Hofmeyr after attending MK gala evening

This comes after Hofmeyr and his girlfriend, Nikita Joubert, attended the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party's gala evening as guest of the diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Tickets for the gala evening were sold at astronomical prices.

Hofmeyr

Devon Hofmeyr Picture: Facebook/Devon Hofmeyr

The United Independant Movement (UIM) has suspended youth leader Devon Hofmeyr from all party activities and positions, pending an investigation into allegations of breach of its constitutional code of conduct. The suspension comes into immediate effect, the party said in a media statement on Sunday.

This comes after Hofmeyr and his girlfriend, Nikita Joubert, attended the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party’s gala evening as guests of the diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Tickets for the gala evening were sold at astronomical prices.

During the investigation, Hofmeyr will not be permitted to represent the party in any official capacity or participate in party activities. “The suspension is a neutral measure to allow the investigation to proceed without interference. We remain committed to upholding our constitution and code of conduct,” the statement read.

“Misconduct by members, if proven, will not be tolerated. Permanent sanctions will follow, if warranted, pending the outcome of the investigation and subsequent disciplinary process. We urge all members and supporters to refrain from speculation and allow due process to take its course. The party remains focused on serving the interests of the people and will not be distracted by internal disciplinary matters.”

Furthermore, the UIM said it would like to make it crystal clear that it will not deviate from our commitment towards the Multi Party Charter Agreement (MPC) agreement it signed, its party’s policies or principles.

“Collaborating with the ANC, EFF, MK or any other party or entity that is aligned or associated with them is not an option for us. We will remain steadfast in our resolve.”

NOW READ: ‘We sleep very peacefully’ – Former speaker Baleka Mbete on Zuma and MK party threat

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks fail transformation targets — report
Elections NATJOINTS will have zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and lawlessness during elections
Health Hypertension: Number of people grappling with the silent killer skyrockets
News Can we rid artificial intelligence of bias?
News Update: Worker rescued after construction site tragedy in Ballito

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES