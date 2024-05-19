JUST IN: UIM suspends Devon Hofmeyr after attending MK gala evening

The United Independant Movement (UIM) has suspended youth leader Devon Hofmeyr from all party activities and positions, pending an investigation into allegations of breach of its constitutional code of conduct. The suspension comes into immediate effect, the party said in a media statement on Sunday.

This comes after Hofmeyr and his girlfriend, Nikita Joubert, attended the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party’s gala evening as guests of the diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Tickets for the gala evening were sold at astronomical prices.

During the investigation, Hofmeyr will not be permitted to represent the party in any official capacity or participate in party activities. “The suspension is a neutral measure to allow the investigation to proceed without interference. We remain committed to upholding our constitution and code of conduct,” the statement read.

“Misconduct by members, if proven, will not be tolerated. Permanent sanctions will follow, if warranted, pending the outcome of the investigation and subsequent disciplinary process. We urge all members and supporters to refrain from speculation and allow due process to take its course. The party remains focused on serving the interests of the people and will not be distracted by internal disciplinary matters.”

Furthermore, the UIM said it would like to make it crystal clear that it will not deviate from our commitment towards the Multi Party Charter Agreement (MPC) agreement it signed, its party’s policies or principles.

“Collaborating with the ANC, EFF, MK or any other party or entity that is aligned or associated with them is not an option for us. We will remain steadfast in our resolve.”

