Lenasia Avalon Cemetery reaches capacity for burials

Residents in the south of Johannesburg, particularly Soweto, Lenasia and surrounds will now have to use the Olifantsvlei Cemetery on the Golden Highway R553 for burials.

Lenasia Avalon reaches capacity

This comes after the Lenasia Avalon Cemetery reached its capacity for burial land.

A local non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Lenasia, Saaberie Chishty Burial Service, said all available land space in Lenasia Avalon has been occupied.

“During the latter part of 2021 the Saaberie Chishty Burial service in partnership with the Lenasia community embarked on a project to clear and level the remaining land at the Lenasia Cemetery, in an effort to yield additional grave sites thus delaying the redirection of burials to the Olifantsvlei Cemetery.”

Saaberie Chishty said upon completion of the project, approximately 400 graves were made available to continue with burials at Avalon.

“We have been in consultations with City Parks and have engaged key role players on several occasions in order to create and secure additional graves, however, we regret to inform you that the Lenasia Cemetery has reached full capacity as of 21 October 2022.”

New burials

“From 22 October 2022, new burials will be conducted at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery,” it said.

The organisation said reburials will be allowed at the Lenasia Avalon Cemetery following the applicable processes in place.

“The facilities at Olifantsvlei are limited to burials only. We will provide further information on all other activities surrounding the performing of Janazah Salaah (funeral prayers) and the safety and security in due course.”

Grave maintenance

With summer in full swing and the possibility of heavy rains, communities have been urged to ensure that the graves of family, friends and loved ones are well taken care of.

Inclement weather and flash floods in low-lying areas can wash away the topsoil of newly used graves causing them to sink.

Johannesburg has 35 cemeteries and two crematoria under the custodianship of City Parks and Zoo.

The Olifantsvlei Cemetery is a 400 Hectare memorial park capable of holding 800 000 initial burials.

It is situated off the Golden Highway and has all the hallmarks of nature conservation.

