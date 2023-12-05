Lesufi denies lying about Eskom debt write-offs, says it was ‘linguistic error’

Lesufi came under fire last week after Eskom said it had not processed any debt write-offs for either residents or municipalities.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has denied that he lied to the public on the cancellation of the Eskom debt.

Lies

This is despite Lesufi telling a community gathering that “all” historical debt owed to Eskom had been scrapped.

The video of his comments was widely circulated on social media.

“We are happy that national government has agreed that all the people owing Eskom for years – all those debts have now been scrapped.”

Eskom refuted Lesufi’s comments, saying it had not processed any debt write-offs at this stage as the Municipal Debt Relief has conditions that the municipalities must fulfil over the next three years.

Mistake

Lesufi spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Lesufi, who was out of the country at the time, has taken note of the comments regarding his assertions.

“When explaining the debt relief programme offered by Eskom at the ANC Workshop, he made an error and referred to debt relief to communities rather than municipalities.

“Linguistic errors sometimes occur when one tries to simplify complex government policy into programmes that are accessible and understandable to the public,” Pamla said.

Debt write-offs

Pamla explained that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, in his 2023 budget speech, stated that all municipalities owing Eskom would receive conditional debt relief.

“Any municipality that owes Eskom money in arrears, interest, or penalties is eligible for this relief, provided that the Council successfully applies in writing to the National Treasury.

“The National Treasury released the guidelines and application process for Municipal Debt Relief in Municipal Finance Management Act Circular No. 124. Several Gauteng Municipalities, including Emfuleni Municipality, requested relief within this framework, which was granted,” Pamla added.

The Municipal Debt Relief was reiterated by Deputy President Paul Mashatile during his maiden oral replies in the National Assembly in March.

