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Life sentence for man who raped 11-year-old girl

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

30 October 2026

07:42 am

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A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

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A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Norkem Park.

Stephan van der Westhuizen was found guilty by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 21 October, following an investigation by the Tembisa Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Abuse in family yard

The court heard that Van der Westhuizen lived in the same yard as the victim and her parents when the abuse occurred in November 2019.

He allegedly took advantage of the parents’ absence to sexually abuse the child, and also followed her to the bathroom, where he continued the abuse.

The accused threatened the girl and warned her not to disclose the incidents to any adults. The victim later told a family friend, who informed her parents, leading to the opening of a case at Norkem Park Saps.

Detective praised

Detective Warrant Officer William Maela took over the investigation and secured the arrest of the accused. Through his dedication and commitment, Van der Westhuizen was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Major General Anna Sithole, Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, commended Detective Warrant Officer William Maela for his persistent efforts, which resulted in the successful conviction.

Sithole praised Maela’s work and reiterated that the outcome reflected the police service’s commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for survivors of sexual violence.

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