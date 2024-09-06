Light aircraft pilot survives Bay crash-landing, then hits pothole and wrecks plane

Out of the blue: Traffic was brought to a standstill when a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a Gqeberha suburb.

Onlookers gathered at the scene where a light aircraft hit a lamppost after an emergency landing in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon. Picture: X/ @YusufAbramjee

It seems that even pilots should be afraid of South Africa’s notorious potholes these days.

This after a pilot and his two passengers, survived a life-threatening crash-landing – only to hit a pothole and wreck the plane in a jaw-dropping incident in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday, 5 September.

The 75-year-old pilot was forced to execute an emergency landing due to low fuel with his Piper PA-32RT on Ysterhout Street at about 4pm.

Pothole causes plane crash

“Unfortunately a pothole and speed bump in the road caused the aircraft to swerve and hit a lamppost,” said police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

The plane’s wings and tail section were damaged on impact.

Shocked but safe

The pilot and two male passengers, aged 33 and 43, emerged unscathed. Miraculously, no pedestrians or traffic on the road were affected by the “landing incident”.

One of the first people on the scene was Marius Minnie from EC Towing, who lives in Dolfyn Flats on the street corner where the plane went down.

“We heard a big bang. I was first on the scene with my breakdown [truck]. Guardmed was next to assist with any patients,” he told Algoa FM.

Minnie said the pilot and his passengers were in a state of shock.

Plane ‘low on fuel’

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed that it had been notified of the accident involving a Piper PA-32RT in Gqeberha.

According to information gathered from first responders from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre, the pilot established communication with the Gqeberha tower frequency during the approach.

The pilot informed them that the plane was low on fuel.

“Soon after, communication between the pilot and the air traffic controllers was lost. This is likely due to an engine stoppage,” the AIID said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to investigate the cause of the plane crash.

MEC looks on as ambulance sinks in KZN pothole

The Citizen previously reported on a viral video of the then MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka’s pothole fiasco.

In the footage, Hlomuka can be seen watching people struggling to pull an ambulance out of a massive pothole, in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s one of those “Only in SA” moments. Take a look…

WATCH: Even Sipho Hlomuka, the MEC for Transport in the province is shocked. Hlomuka is also a top official of the ANC in the province. pic.twitter.com/qVzWRDpOKW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 3, 2024

