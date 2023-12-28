Going potty? How to survive South Africa’s 25 million potholes…

Rain erodes run-down road infrastructure to form potholes and when these are filled with water, they become even more of a danger.

Potholes on South African roads have steadily increased over the past five years. Image: iStock

It is estimated that South Africa has 25 million potholes, which means that you have a good chance of encountering at least one when you drive around on our country’s roads.

However, there are some steps you can take to protect your car and yourself against the perils of potholes.

Potholes in SA: Increase of 67% – report

According to a report of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), the number of potholes increased by 67% over the past five years, with the Johannesburg Roads Agency alone reporting a total of 233 claims submitted during the third quarter of 2022 and R24 863 137 in related damage claim payouts.

In addition, over 12 000 potholes were reported across the city just in February this year.

Therefore, it is clear that consumers have to be careful and take extra precautions to prevent pothole-related accidents and damage to their cars.

And now that summer has arrived, rainfall in most parts of the country, also causes occasional flooding.

Pothole insurance claims expected to rise

Youlon Naidoo, executive head for claims and procurement at MiWay Insurance, says due to the deterioration of national road infrastructure, which is reportedly at its highest in Johannesburg suburbs, such as Roodepoort, the insurance company anticipates an increase in pothole-related claims and therefore he warns drivers to take extra precautions.

Other cities, such as Durban and Tshwane, reported similar high rates of claims and Naidoo says motorists must be as vigilant as possible.

How to navigate dangers of potholes

He recommends planning your route carefully and avoiding highly congested highways and run-down roads where possible.

“Thankfully social media, other pothole-specific reporting sites and digital platforms, such as the Sanral Pothole app, help immensely to identify potholes and issue warnings.

“At the very least South Africans who travel on the roads over the festive period, should check these websites for notifications on where potholes have formed and plan their route accordingly.”

ALSO READ: Sanral unleashes war room against potholes: Here’s what you need to know

Make sure your spare wheel is in and inflated

Naidoo encourages all vehicle owners to conduct a few vital safety checks before hitting the road.

The spare wheel should be in good condition and inflated according to the guidelines in the vehicle handbook. Differently sized spare wheels will require different inflation pressure to operate optimally.

When checking the spare wheel pressure, it is also important to check for any damage or holes.

Furthermore, according to South Africa’s roadworthy standards, all tyres, including a spare wheel, must have a tread depth of at least 1.6mm.

It is also important for motorists to bear in mind that spare wheels are intended for emergency use only and drivers should not exceed 80km/h when using them.

The limits on run-flats

Some South African drivers opt for run-flat tyres in a bid to minimise the extent of damage caused by potholes and in the interests of maximum safety on the roads.

These tyres are developed specifically to allow a tyre to continue operating in the event of a puncture and the resultant loss of tyre structure.

However, Naidoo warns that you must remember these tyres are built to operate at normal loads and operating conditions and that you cannot drive with a puncture in one of these tyres for more than 80km at a speed of 80km/h.

Drivers must therefore drive to the nearest service station for assistance and tyre replacement.

ALSO READ: JRA warns residents not to spray-paint or fix Joburg’s potholes

What to do if your car sustains pothole-related damage

When your car is damaged by a pothole and you are insured, Naidoo recommends documenting the damage as thoroughly as possible.

“Stop your car at a safe distance from the pothole and other cars on the road and inspect both the tyres and rims for any cracks or tears, as well as the undercarriage for any damage or signs of leaking.”

Once you have determined the extent of the damage, take wide angle and close-up photos of the damage and the pothole if possible. Obtaining this evidence and having it on hand when claiming with an insurer could help to ensure that the claims process happens as quickly and efficiently as possible.