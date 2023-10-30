WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Did the Boks victory secure South Africa a public holiday?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation following his return from France, where the Springboks secured a victory in the World Cup final match against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Springboks hold a record for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation.

The President attended the match, which took place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris.

Although the Presidency did not disclose the specific topics to be covered in Ramaphosa’s address, South Africans are anticipating a declaration of a public holiday in honour of the Boks.

Ramaphosa had previously hinted at the possibility of announcing a public holiday should the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

However, there is speculation that Ramaphosa may delay the declaration of the public holiday to December to avoid disruptions during the matric exams.

Watch Ramaphosa’s address below, courtesy of the SABC

“Tomorrow is day one of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, go to work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the president’s address in the evening,” Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said in a tweet on Sunday, responding to those who assumed Monday would be a public holiday.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the Springboks’ victory lifted the nation’s spirits, “confirming the enduring power of sport to unite and build a nation”.

“The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph. The symbolism of this victory is as significant as the great sporting achievement we have witnessed,” he said.

“The Springboks’ win has united us in celebration. It is our hope that it must also serve to inspire the younger generation to derive important life lessons about perseverance, teamwork, discipline and leadership.

“This Springbok squad is one of the best rugby teams in the history of the sport. But they are far more than that. They are also great ambassadors for our country and for the values that continue to drive our efforts to build a united, more equal and prosperous nation.”