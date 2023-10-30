Nelson Mandela Bay mayor makes good on his bungee jump promise in Faf speedo

In an exhilarating display of celebration, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary Van Niekerk has successfully executed a breathtaking bungee jump from the towering Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma.

This thrilling leap, which took place at noon on Monday, served as a triumphant tribute to the recently crowned world champions, the South African Springboks, following their victory over New Zealand during the World Cup finals in France.

The Bloukrans Bridge, renowned as the world’s highest commercial bungee jump site, loomed an imposing 216 meters above the Bloukrans River.

The breathtaking spectacle was further intensified by Mayor Van Niekerk’s choice to sport the iconic SA-branded Speedo, famously worn by Springbok player Faf de Klerk, as he took the plunge.

Unity and tolerance

The mayor’s courageous feat was an embodiment of unity and tolerance. This, he said, was the message he hoped to convey.

Van Niekerk said that the symbolic act was to highlight the unifying power of sports, transcending barriers and bringing together people from all walks of life.

His presence at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium during the climactic match, where he braved the pouring rain alongside the fervent fans, also exemplified his unwavering support for the national team.

The Springboks’ journey to becoming world champions was an emotional rollercoaster for both the players and fans alike. The nail-biting final was marked by numerous twists and turns, with the Boks ultimately emerging victorious by a single point.

Victory tour

Their triumphant return to South Africa, with the Webb Ellis Cup in tow, is eagerly awaited and scheduled to touch down on home soil on Tuesday morning.

The South African Rugby authorities have revealed that the team’s victory tour will kick off in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto on Thursday, followed by celebrations in Cape Town on Friday and Durban on Saturday.

The tour is set to conclude in East London on Sunday, and the entire nation is thrilled to join in celebrating the victorious Springboks, whose remarkable achievement has etched an enduring mark in the annals of South African sporting history.