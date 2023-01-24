WATCH LIVE: Dr Frene Ginwala memorial service

Citizen Reporter

Dr Frene Ginwala’s memorial service is held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday. The National Assembly’s founding speaker passed away earlier this month, at the age of 90.

Ginwala – who was born on 25 April 1932 – served the anti-apartheid struggle in a diversity of roles as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist and journalist.

Dr Frene Ginwala’s memorial service

Dr Ginwala’s family and friends will pay tribute on Tuesday, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the official memorial service.

WATCH: Family and friends pay tribute

On Tuesday, Dr Ginwala was remembered by Panyaza Lesufi Cyrus Rustomjee, Barbara Masekela, Mac Maharaj, Pregs Govender, Baleka Mbete and others.

Since the memorial service served as a celebration of her life, those in attendance were invited to sing and dance in remembrance of Dr Ginwala.

When she passed, President Ramaphosa extended his condolences to Dr Ginwala’s friends, colleagues and associates in South Africa and beyond.

“Today we mourn the passing of a formidable patriot and leader of our nation, and an internationalist to whom justice and democracy around the globe remained an impassioned objective to her last days.”

He said she adopted many roles “in the course of a life she led to the full”. He added: “We are duty-bound to recall her establishment of our democratic Parliament”.

