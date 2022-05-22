Neighbour alleged mastermind behind Bontle Mashiyane murder

Kgomotso Phooko

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has confirmed that the mastermind behind the murder of six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane is her neighbour.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Mtsweni-Tsipane confirmed the arrests of three suspects in connection with the murder of the 6-year-old.

The mutilated body of Bontle who was reported missing on 30 April 2022 was found near her home in Mganduzine, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said that Bontle was raped before being mutilated.

“We are saddened by what is happening within our community, the child has been murdered by a neighbour and her boyfriend. The perpetrators are next door neighbours to the victim’s family, the victim used to go play with their 10-year-old.

“I stand here defeated today to know that the mastermind behind the killing of this child is a woman, a person who is expected to care, nourish children is the one who orchestrated this gruesome murder,” said premierMtsweni-Tsipane.

According to the premier the suspects were part of the search team who went to look for Bontle when she was still missing.

Mtsweni-Tsipane added that the suspects confessed to be responsible for the murder of four other children.

“This is not the first murder they committed, they have confessed to the murders of four other children who were murdered from the same street.”

“This is the fifth child they murdered, two of the four kids are the masterminds sisters,” added Mtsweni-Tsipane.

Arrest of the first suspect led to confession

The first suspect was arrested on Friday at Dwaleni after a manhunt for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of the six-year-old.

A police source identified the suspect to the Sowetan as Collen Hlongwane who was last seen talking to the child before her disappearance.

Hlongwange who is a serial violent offender then confessed to the details surrounding the murder of Bontle and led the police to the place where they dumped her body.

He also told the police of people who were involved in the murder which led to the arrest of the neighbour and her boyfriend.

More suspects linked

The premier added that two more suspects believed to be linked to the murder are being interrogated by the police.

She also commended the community of Masoyi for being active participants when the police were searching for Bontle.

