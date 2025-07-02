[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at butchery in Riverlea

A small fire broke out at a butchery in Riverlea early Wednesday morning and was quickly contained by nearby residents.

A small fire broke out at the Dela Rosa Muslim Butchery in Riverlea, at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

The fire was quickly contained with minimal damage, thanks to the quick response from neighbours.

The Dela Rosa Muslim Butchery, where a fire broke out, 2 July 2025, Riverlea. Picture: Shaun Holland

As a result of this incident, the butchery will be forced to cease operations until the clean up is complete.

According to the co-owner, they were lucky that the community alerted them about the fire before it spread to the rest of the centre.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; however, there was extensive smoke damage to the stock.

Shack fire

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswazi Mdluli stated that upon arrival at the scene, they found a multi-roomed shack fully engulfed in flames, with the community assisting in extinguishing the fire.

Mdluli said after the flames were extinguished, firefighters began search and recovery efforts as there were concerns that there may be casualties trapped inside.

Two bodies were discovered in the burnt remains of the shack. The victims were identified as a 22-year-old male and a two-year-old baby, both of whom were burned beyond recognition.

SAB brewery pallets catch alight

Johannesburg Emergency Services said firefighters responded to the fire incident at the brewery.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

“Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirms that the fire that erupted in the outdoor crate storage within the premises of SA Breweries has been successfully contained.

Khumalo added that the structure on the premises was not affected by the blaze.

NOW WATCH: SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames