Prasa resumes services after floods damaged their Kzn rail infrastructure

Kgomotso Phooko

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced the resumption of services in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal from 1 June 2022, after the floods damaged their rail infrastructure last month.

Services between Durban and Merebank resumed on Wednesday, after services were suspended in April after the Storm hit Kwazulu-Natal and damaged critical infrastructure.

The work it did to restore services includes repairing and installation of rail infrastructure, and the removal of rubble.

Prasa said a limited service using diesel traction was reintroduced on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: At least R2.6bn required to repair flood-damaged Prasa infrastructure in KZN

Restoration of services between Dalbridge and Tongaat, as well as KwaMashu and Dalbridge are currently underway.

“The recovery of these lines forms part of our efforts to recover more services that were suspended either due to vandalism and theft or the floods that hit KwaZulu Natal recently,” read the Prasa statement.

It also clarified that the lines on the North-coast corridor are owned and maintained by Transnet and have been restored for the reintroduction of services.

Security on high alert

Prasa security is on high alert after dealing with vandalism and theft on certain sections of the Northern Corridor.

Over the past three months their signalling cables and rail assets have been under constant attack by criminals.

“Just recently, about R3.5 millions worth of station assets had been stolen and vandalised, and some of our peace officers attacked,” read the statement.

As a result, it conducted raids along with law enforcement at nearby settlements, which led to the arrest of about 19 suspects who are facing prosecution.

Prasa said the repairs were costly, hence additional security to protect the infrastructure will be deployed once all repairs are completed.

“Measures have been put in place to mitigate further attacks on the rail infrastructure on that section of the network. We would also like to plead with communities to report any suspicious activity on the rail network,” read the statement.

NOW READ: Home Affairs new online booking system promises no more frustrating long queues