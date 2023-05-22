Feeling lucky? A player won R66 million in the Lotto jackpot

By Cheryl Kahla

In a spectacular turn of luck on Saturday, 20 May, one fortunate player hit the big time by correctly guessing six numbers in the Lotto draw.

With the Powerball draw coming up, the question is, could you be the next lucky winner?

Lotto jackpot winner

The winning ticket landed them an eye-popping jackpot of R66 175 353.10. The lucky digits that changed this person’s life were 01, 17, 22, 30, 37, 42, and the Bonus ball 35.

As the Lotto madness unfolded, another player enjoyed a stroke of luck, matching five numbers along with the bonus ball, scoring themselves a sweet payout of R132 557.60.

In contrast to the Lotto Draw, the jackpots for both Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 went unclaimed.

But remember, these unclaimed jackpots roll over to the next draw, so there’s always a chance to win.

The previous Lotto winner decided to keep on working, despite bagging a massive R40 million in the Powerball Plus draw on Friday, 12 May.

According to Ithuba, the R40 218 921.61 was the second-highest Powerball Plus jackpot this year.

The winning ticket was purchased using the Nedbank banking app.

Upcoming Powerball draw

If you didn’t make your move for the last draw, don’t fret!

The Powerball draw has an impressive R9 million up for grabs in the main game, with another R6 million in the Powerball Plus game.

The draw for these exciting jackpots is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 May 2023.

Daily Lotto: Another chance to win

And let’s not forget the Daily Lotto, which takes place every single day.

The jackpot for Monday evening’s draw is a cool R400 000.

This comes after one lucky player bagged a hefty R291 308.10 in Sunday’s draw.

