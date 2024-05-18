Multimedia

PICTURES: Best of Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist

The shortlisted images of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 have been released.

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist

Jonathan Casey from the UK caught this moment. He says: ‘Edgar loves to eat flowers and her favourites are dandelions for spring and snapdragons for summer. Here, she can be seen gobbling a Gertrude Jekyll rose. We grow them for her and, as she is elderly, we hand-feed her’. Picture: Jonathan Casey

The images are now subject to some serious scrutiny from the judges, who are all expert animal lovers, to pick the winner.

The funny pet photo competition was created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, to celebrate the positive and vital role pets play in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

We bring you a selection of some of the shortlisted images.

Pictures courtesy of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Alina Vogel captured this moment of pet hamster Freddie enjoying the sun. Picture: Alina Vogel
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Kenichi Morinaga captured this quirky moment of a cat climbing into a hole in a wall in Japan. Picture: Kenichi Morinaga
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Chantal Sammons photographed Artie in Canada. Sammons says: ‘Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture. He’s such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.’ Picture: Chantal Sammons
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Photographer Sylvia Michel titled this photograph ‘Everybody was Kung Fu fighting’. Michel says: ‘I made this picture in Toggenburg.I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That’s how this picture came about’. Picture: Sylvia Michel
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Kazutoshi Ono from Japan captured this wild moment and titled it ‘Tarzan’. Picture: Kazutoshi Ono
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Sylvia Michel says: ‘I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald [Switzerland]. My dog, Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.’ Picture: Sylvia Michel
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Atsuyuki Ohshima caught this interesting moment of a sleepy cat in Japan and titled it ‘Kitty in the kitchen’. Picture: Atsuyuki Ohshima
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Julia Illig posed this photograph on Germany’s Sylt Island. Illig says: ‘Good-looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach.’ Picture: Julia Illig
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Charlotte Kitchen snapped this donkey in Kent, UK. ‘After completing some training, Benji was exhausted, almost wanting an afternoon nap.’ Picture: Charlotte Kitchen
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Bernard Sim posed this photograph in Singapore and titled it ‘Peekaboo’. Picture: Bernard Sim
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Emma Beardsmore from the UK caught her two cats peering over the wall. Beardsmore says: These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbours who are breaking rules!! ‘Lets act like Meerkats; they’ll never know its us’. Picture: Emma Beardsmore
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Julie Smith snapped this moment in Ireland and titled the image ‘I believe I can fly’. Picture: Julie Smith
Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
Debby Thomas captured this moment in the US and titled it, ‘I think I saw a mouse’. Thomas says: ‘This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground. This is one of the series of leaps he performs.’ Picture: Debby Thomas

