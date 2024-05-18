PICTURES: Best of Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 shortlist
The shortlisted images of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 have been released.
Jonathan Casey from the UK caught this moment. He says: ‘Edgar loves to eat flowers and her favourites are dandelions for spring and snapdragons for summer. Here, she can be seen gobbling a Gertrude Jekyll rose. We grow them for her and, as she is elderly, we hand-feed her’. Picture: Jonathan Casey
The images are now subject to some serious scrutiny from the judges, who are all expert animal lovers, to pick the winner.
The funny pet photo competition was created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, to celebrate the positive and vital role pets play in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.
We bring you a selection of some of the shortlisted images.
Pictures courtesy of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards
