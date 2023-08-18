Lotto jackpots: More than R174 million still unclaimed

Ithuba is looking for the winner of a recent R32 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot draw, while another R142 million across various draws has yet to be claimed.

While many enjoy the thrill of playing the Lotto, winning the lottery is a feeling few get to experience. And yet, millions of Rands in Lotto jackpot prize money has yet to be claimed!

Ithuba is calling on all players to check their tickets.

Here’s what you need to know, and how to claim your money you’re one of the lucky millionaires.

Unclaimed Lotto jackpots

Calling all Stellenbosch players!

R32 million in Lotto Plus 1 draw

The most recent big winner bagged R32,785,982.10 in the Lotto Plus 1 game (draw 2360), which took place on 16 August.

The winning ticket, valued at R40, was bought at a retail store in Stellenbosch. The win has created a ripple of excitement among the local community.

Ithuba CEO Charmain Mabuza congratulated the winner, and urged all players in the region to “check your tickets because dreams do come true!”

She said the most recent win is “a shining example” of how lives can change and opportunities can come true.

R142 million in unclaimed prizes

In a separate statement, Ithuba is calling Lotto and Powerball players to “claim their fair share of over R142 million prizes” still waiting to be collected.

Mabuza said the unclaimed prizes “accumulated over various draws and represent the aspirations and hopes of countless players”.

“Our players are at the heart of everything we do, we must therefore remind [everyone] to check their tickets as this could be a life-changing moment waiting to happen”.

How to claim your Lotto jackpot winnings

Ithuba said the process is hassle-free and convenient. Lottery players are urged to check their tickets and compare their numbers to the winning results.

Winners with earnings over R50 000 are provided with free financial and trauma counselling, and all winnings are tax-free.

Physical tickets

If you are in possession of a winning ticket, head to a participating lottery retailer to claim prizes up to R2 000, with some retailers offering payouts of up to R10 000.

For winnings over R10 000, head over to your nearest Ithuba regional office or Post Office.

Online tickets

Players who bought their tickets from the national lottery website or from participating banking apps will receive winnings of up to R250 000 automatically in their accounts.

If the prize money exceed the R250 000 limit, it can be claimed at the Ithuba head office or a regional office.

Remember, tickets expire 365 days from the draw date, after which unclaimed winnings will be used to support various charitable initiatives.