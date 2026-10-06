JUST IN: Madlanga commission postpones Feroz Khan’s testimony after family member shot dead

Khan appeared before the commission remotely and in-camera on Tuesday morning.

The Madlanga commission’s proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday after the commission postponed businessman Feroz Khan’s testimony following the fatal shooting of his uncle, Preggy Padayachee.

Khan appeared before the commission remotely and in camera on Tuesday morning.

Delays

The postponement follows a series of delays and disputes over his participation.

Khan failed to attend proceedings on 28 September despite being offered the option to testify virtually after undergoing an independent medical assessment.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Khan had been excused from testifying.

“Due to the death of a family member resulting from a shooting incident on the R21 in Gauteng last (Monday) night, Mr Khan is not in a position to testify today,” said Michaels.

“The commission has therefore postponed the testimony of Mr Khan to a date which has yet to be determined. The commission will make further announcements in this regard.”

Shooting

Padayachee was killed in a shooting on the R21 near Griffiths Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday evening, 5 October 2026, in what is suspected to be a hit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident on the R21 road towards OR Tambo International Airport on Monday evening, 5 October 2026.

When Khan was shot in May, Padayachee spoke publicly on behalf of the family. He also responded publicly when Khan was arrested.

Padayachee said the suspects responsible for his alleged shooting “must pay”.

Allegations

Khan has faced several allegations before the commission, including claims of links to businessmen associated with tobacco company Carnilinx, former anti-corruption head Andrea Johnson and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

MK party MP Vusi Shongwe has also alleged that he was offered millions of rand to stop probing Khan.

The hearing comes shortly after Khan’s dismissal from the South African Police Service as deputy head of Crime Intelligence following disciplinary proceedings.

He is expected to challenge his dismissal and is also out on R20 000 bail in a separate corruption-related case.