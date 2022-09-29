WATCH LIVE: Malema and Ndlozi in court over common assault case judgement

Devina Haripersad

Economic Freedom Front leader, Julius Malema and member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are expecting to receive judgement today after both pleaded not guilty to common assault charges.

The men claimed they were stopped by Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery from attending the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

They have cited self-defense as the reason the pushed back at Lt Col Venter.

They are both back in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court to hear the ruling on this.

Malema and Ndlozi were caught on CCTV video footage in an altercation with Lt Col Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery.

This was during the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

