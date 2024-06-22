Man arrested for allegedly inciting violence on social media

The Suspect is expected in court on Monday.

The Hawks have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly inciting public violence on social media.

According to Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, members of the Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, with the assistance of Crime Intelligence, followed up on information regarding a member of the public who was inciting public violence through social media.

The suspect allegedly posted: “The country must be shut down and the President must be removed.”

The suspect was identified and arrested for further contravening Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020.

It says: “Any person who discloses, by means of an electronic communication, a data message to a person or group of persons or the public in general with the intention to incite violence shall be guilty as charged.”

He is expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday, 24 June 2024 for contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1965 inciting public violence.

”As the Hawks, we shall protect the inhabitant of the republic and arrest everyone who is acting against the law without fear or favour,” said acting provincial head of the Hawks Brigadier Gregory Gaillard.

Renaldo Gouws and social media posts

Social media posts have landed DA MP Renaldo Gouws in hot water following his swearing in on 14 June.

Gouws sparked controversy on social media after his past comments resurfaced, which led to accusations of racism.

In a video, Gouws expressed concerns about violence against white people in South Africa, likening it to “reverse apartheid”.

In his defense, Gouws acknowledged the video’s crass delivery and emphasised that it dates back 16 years.

He, however, denied being racist, and called on South Africans not to tarnish his reputation with unfounded claims.

“A snippet of a video that I posted 16 years ago (back in 2009) when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the last few days,” said Gouws.

“I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by the media when it was posted on social media. (Articles on this can be Googled). This was at the time when then President Zuma and then Youth leader, Malema were singing songs about killing people based on their race.”

Apology

Although Gouws said he had apologised before for the same video clip, he denied allegations of being racist.

“Before this, and before these snippets were used publicly against me, I posted a lengthy Facebook post from 2013 in which I apologised for how I delivered my message in my videos (angry, hostile, confrontational and crass).

“I refute any claims of racism or being a racist. I can, however, see how my message was distorted in the way it was delivered by me,” he said.

He apologised.

“I take full responsibility for the actions of my younger and immature self. For that, I apologise unreservedly.”

The DA has suspended him.

The EFF says it will submit a formal complaint to the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding his conduct.

This as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) plans to seek moral justice at the Equality Court.