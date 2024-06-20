BREAKING: DA suspends MP Renaldo Gouws over racist K word video

In a deleted video, a man who looks like a young Gouws is heard using the "k" and the "n" words, calling for the killing of black people.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that a video in which Renaldo Gouws uses offensive and racist language is in fact genuine, and not fake as they initially suspected.

The DA Federal Executive has therefore suspended Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the party’s Federal Legal Commission.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates

