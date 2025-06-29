Man and baby killed in shack fire, in Nigel Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni firefighters responded to the fire incident at Arla Park Extension 3 in Nigel at about 3am on Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man and a little baby have died in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni firefighters responded to the fire incident at Arla Park Extension 3 in Nigel at about 3am on Sunday morning.

Shack fire

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswazi Mdluli stated that upon arrival at the scene, they found a multi-roomed shack fully engulfed in flames, with the community assisting in extinguishing the fire.

Mdluli said after the flames were extinguished, firefighters began search and recovery efforts as there were concerns that there may be casualties trapped inside.

Bodies

Two bodies were discovered in the burnt remains of the shack. The victims were identified as a 22-year-old male and a 2-year-old baby, both of whom were burned beyond recognition.

“An 8-year-old child managed to escape with minor burns and was taken to Pholosong Hospital for medical treatment. The two deceased individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by Gauteng Medical Services, Mdluli said.

Warning

Mdluli said fire safety officials and police will continue to investigate the possible cause of the fire.

“Communities are reminded to use heating appliances with caution during this winter as many of these incidents can be avoided by making sure that all these heating and lighting devices are attended to when in use”.

Palm Ridge fire

Last month, a man, believed to be 55 years old, died in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni.

It is understood that a blaze broke out in Palm Ridge, on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Katlego Mphalele said they received a call about the blaze just before midnight.

“At approximately 23:39 pm, our call centre received a distress call and dispatched two fire stations (3 and 4) to the scene at No 16050 Manyovu Avenue Extension 9, Palm Ridge. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-room shack fully engulfed in flames.

“Firefighting efforts were immediately initiated, and the fire was successfully brought under control. A search operation commenced after extinguishing the flames, leading to the discovery of a charred body in the room. The body is believed to be that of a 55-year-old male, the occupant of the shack,” Mphalele said.

