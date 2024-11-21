News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

21 Nov 2024

12:11 pm

Man reportedly dies while waiting to update Eskom prepaid meter

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November.

Man reportedly dies while waiting to update Eskom prepaid meter

Soweto residents line up to have their prepaid meters recoded. Picture for illustration purpose: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Hundreds of Soweto residents were left “traumatised” on Thursday after a man reportedly died in line while waiting to update his prepaid meter. 

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November.

According to SABC News, those in the queue at an Eskom office said the man simply collapsed.

Police reportedly told the publication that no investigation into the death had been opened.

* This is a developing story

ALSO READ: What you need to know about resetting your prepaid meter: 5 questions answered

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Soweto

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party ‘not ashamed’ of any leaders including Zuma – Shivambu [VIDEO]
Crime R90m reward: What you need to know about the FBI’s most wanted woman ‘hiding in SA’
News DA claims nepotism in Vhembe mayor’s appointments
Courts Equality Court to hear ‘k-word’ case against axed DA MP Renaldo Gouws
Opinion Interest rate drop will be just reward

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES