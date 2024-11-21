Man reportedly dies while waiting to update Eskom prepaid meter

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November.

Soweto residents line up to have their prepaid meters recoded. Picture for illustration purpose: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Hundreds of Soweto residents were left “traumatised” on Thursday after a man reportedly died in line while waiting to update his prepaid meter.

According to SABC News, those in the queue at an Eskom office said the man simply collapsed.

Police reportedly told the publication that no investigation into the death had been opened.

* This is a developing story

