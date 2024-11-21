News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

21 Nov 2024

10:01 am

Another child dies in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated snacks

The little boy was taken to a clinic in Diepkloof where he died on Wednesday.

Another child dies in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated snacks

A spaza shop in Soweto, on 7 November 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a five-year-old child in Soweto after reportedly eating contaminated snacks.

It is understood the little boy was taken to a clinic in Diepkloof where he died on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the death is being investigated.

“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.”

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN police discover warehouses storing expired food in Durban

Read more on these topics

food poisoning Police Soweto

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News DA claims nepotism in Vhembe mayor’s appointments
Courts Equality Court to hear ‘k-word’ case against axed DA MP Renaldo Gouws
Opinion Interest rate drop will be just reward
South Africa ‘I’m scared of nobody’: Ex-police minister Bheki Cele unfazed by threats [VIDEO]
Politics Is he in or out? Ndlozi’s silence is creating a space for ‘political gossip’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES