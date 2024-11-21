Another child dies in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated snacks
The little boy was taken to a clinic in Diepkloof where he died on Wednesday.
A spaza shop in Soweto, on 7 November 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a five-year-old child in Soweto after reportedly eating contaminated snacks.
It is understood the little boy was taken to a clinic in Diepkloof where he died on Wednesday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the death is being investigated.
“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.”
This is a developing story
