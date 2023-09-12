‘SA better now’: Mbalula’s election forecast met with scepticism 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told more than 8 000 people at the party’s 2019 election manifesto review in Giyani, Limpopo, at the weekend that his party will win the 2024 elections with a two-thirds majority. This has set tongues wagging in agricultural and tourism-rich Limpopo, with people saying his claims were a cheap political stunt aimed at wooing more support for the ANC ahead of the crucial elections next year. Mbalula said the lives of many South Africans had improved in the past 30 years. Soon after the first democratic elections in 1994, the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme had managed…

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told more than 8 000 people at the party’s 2019 election manifesto review in Giyani, Limpopo, at the weekend that his party will win the 2024 elections with a two-thirds majority.

This has set tongues wagging in agricultural and tourism-rich Limpopo, with people saying his claims were a cheap political stunt aimed at wooing more support for the ANC ahead of the crucial elections next year.

Mbalula said the lives of many South Africans had improved in the past 30 years.

Soon after the first democratic elections in 1994, the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme had managed to provide wage subsidies to over 547 million workers.

Mbalula added that the R350 social relief of distress grant had benefitted nearly 10 million unemployed people under ANC rule.

With the private and public contributions, the social relief grant had raised R3.47 billion during the height of Covid.

“Mbaks” said millions of school children were getting free meals at schools, while parents were no longer paying school fees.

Under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said, the ANC had abolished the need for experience for first-time job-seekers.

The ANC had provided free houses to many poor people since the advent of democracy.

“While more than 16.3-million people are employed, unemployment remains unacceptably high, with eight million to 12 million people currently not working and desperately looking for jobs,” said Mbalula.

“Limpopo is the home of the ANC. Each (election), Limpopo produces the highest number of votes.

“Because of the visible good work the party has done on the ground, the ANC will win this coming elections with a twothirds majority,” he said to loud cheers of approval from the fully packed Giyani Stadium.

But not everyone shared those sentiments. “He is no longer sharp as he was at the time he was the big boss in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL),” said Botani Baloyi.

“Even the blind can see the ANC is a sinking ship.” Excellent Mashele, said there was no way the ANC could win with a two-thirds majority.

“It used to win the elections with a two-thirds majority during the party’s heyday, when the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) was still learning the ropes.

“But now, with smaller parties growing their footprint with leaps and bounds, a two-thirds majority will remain a daydream for the ANC come 2024.”

Limpopo ANC deputy provincial chair Florence Radzilani said a lot had been done in Limpopo since 2019.

She said the province had created more than 8 000 direct jobs in the second quarter of this financial year and more jobs were going to be created in the special economic zones.

The province had improved its matric results and its fighting against crime, although a big worry was the increase in gender-based violence.

She said the province’s economy would improve because the government was winning the fight against load shedding and water shortages.

The Limpopo ANCYL said if the party wanted to win even more votes, it should fire those officials who were not doing their jobs.

“Fire all lazy councillors, mayors, MECs and ministers failing to do their job. And to win a two-thirds majority … our young people can no longer allow to be made your doormats during election periods,” said Limpopo ANCYL provincial chair Tonnie Rachoene.