South Africa September 12, 2023 | 8:48 am

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

12 Sep 2023

08:48 am

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Buthelezi

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

Buthelezi will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ulundi on Friday.

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Buthelezi

The late Zulu nation prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: @IFPinParliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declared that the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1.

The former Zulu prime minister died during the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95.

Buthelezi will be buried in his hometown of Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Funeral

As preparations unfold for memorial events, Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president reiterated his “deep condolences to the Royal Household as well as the friends, colleagues − including members of parliament − and associates nationally and internationally of the late leader”.

“The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy of government accords Special Official Funerals, Category 1, to persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The prince’s funeral will entail elements of military honours.

“The president has directed that flags be flown at half mast at flag stations around the country from Tuesday, 12 September, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place,” Magwenya said.

ALSO READ: IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest on Friday

Peace

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics will be communicated in due course.

Dube-Ncube also called for peace, saying the IFP founder did not want his passing to spark divisions or a political spectacle.

“We are calling for peace from all the various stakeholders. Let us work together to make sure we give Buthelezi the send-off that he deserves. We need to give communities, international visitors and political parties space but also the family,” DubeNcube said.

ALSO READ: Buthelezi’s ‘heir’ to be announced

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Inkatha Freedom Party KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) mangosuthu buthelezi

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe