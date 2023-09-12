Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Buthelezi

Buthelezi will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ulundi on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declared that the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1.

The former Zulu prime minister died during the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95.

Buthelezi will be buried in his hometown of Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Funeral

As preparations unfold for memorial events, Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president reiterated his “deep condolences to the Royal Household as well as the friends, colleagues − including members of parliament − and associates nationally and internationally of the late leader”.

“The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy of government accords Special Official Funerals, Category 1, to persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The prince’s funeral will entail elements of military honours.

“The president has directed that flags be flown at half mast at flag stations around the country from Tuesday, 12 September, until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place,” Magwenya said.

Peace

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics will be communicated in due course.

Dube-Ncube also called for peace, saying the IFP founder did not want his passing to spark divisions or a political spectacle.

“We are calling for peace from all the various stakeholders. Let us work together to make sure we give Buthelezi the send-off that he deserves. We need to give communities, international visitors and political parties space but also the family,” DubeNcube said.

