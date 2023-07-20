MEC laments deaths, commends crackdown on illegal initiation schools

By Alex Japho Matlala

‘One life is too many,” said Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu after revelations that three initiates lost their lives at the province’s initiation schools this year.

Limpopo, according to Makamu, has five districts – Mopani, Waterberg, Vhembe, Capricorn and Sekhukhune.

“With the decrease of the initiation schools, the province equally witnessed a decrease of the total initiates from 79 529 last year to 68 329 this year.

“As the 2023 initiation school season in Limpopo draws to a close, we have recognised the collaborative efforts of Limpopo South African Police Service (Saps) and the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in assisting our department to clamp down on illegal initiation schools,” said Makamu yesterday.

“Compared to the 2022 initiation season, where efforts to close the 27 illegal initiation schools were in vain, work from my department, the NPA, police and community members resulted in the closure of four schools out of 44, with cases now open on 14 of them,” he said.

Mopani and Capricorn district had recorded one illegal school each while Sekhukhune recording a staggering 42 illegal schools. Makamu said his department was grateful for what he termed a “work well done on initiation schools” this season.

“We want to extend a word of gratitude to the commitment shown by our law enforcement authorities to make sure we collaboratively push back against these illegal schools that put our children and culture at risk,” he said.

“About 90% of our schools in the province closed last weekend and the remaining 10% are billed to close this weekend.”

Makamu said Limpopo hosted a total of 587 legal male and female initiation schools this year. He said number was 93 less than the 680 schools last year.

“The sustained dedication our people show to this traditional rite of passage to manhood has been practised in our continent for centuries and centuries before we were born,” he said.

“Our surgeons and school principals, guided by leaders from the house of traditional leaders right here from our offices, had not only displayed a sheer knowledge and displayed an exuberant culture and tradition, but had also displayed respect for the work that was done with great carefulness, safety and within the confines of the law.”

He said Limpopo had also recorded a decrease in the number of deaths of initiates this year. According to Makamu, the province recorded three deaths as compared to four in 2022.

“But while we are happy about this improvement, the writing will always be on the wall that the loss of one life is one too many,” he said.

“We had hoped to have a zero death initiation school season this year.”

Makamu, however, blamed parents who distort information about the health of their children when enrolled at the schools.

“As we mourn the deaths of the three, we want to remind parents of initiates to adhere to the law that governs initiation schools,” he said.

Makamu said in two cases of the recorded deaths, the children died due to parents forgetting to provide vital information and medication for the medical conditions of their children.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

He also extended a word of gratitude to the department of health, the provincial initiation coordination committee, the Saps and NPA for having worked together with the department to ensure the over 60 000 initiates make it back home safely.