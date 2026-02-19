Mashaba defends ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate amid challenges with the law  

Mashaba says the public has lost faith in the police and is now taking matters into their own hands.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has defended Xolani Khumalo’s crime-fighting efforts despite criticism from some commentators.

Khumalo is currently in court for two separate matters which involve his crime-fighting activities and drug-busting show Sizokthola.

He appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with an assault during his drug-busting activities in December.

He will also reportedly appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with a drug raid that went wrong, leaving a man believed to be a drug dealer dead.

Last year, Khumalo was acquitted of murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property charges after a two-year court battle. The matter was also related to his drug-busting activities.

Collapsed police service?

But Mashaba says despite all these legal challenges, his party remains fully supportive of Khumalo.

“We support him because he is threatening the livelihood of international drug syndicates,” he said.

Mashaba said the South African Police Service has collapsed and is struggling to serve and protect South Africans. He said it is for this reason that Khumalo and others like him are putting their lives at risk to root out drugs in communities.

“It is sad that Xolani and his team have to from their own drug-busting unit, things are messed up in our criminal justice system and this has also been revealed in the Madlanga Commission.

“In a normal society you would not have Xolani going out to do what police should be doing.”

SANDF fighting crime

He also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for deploying the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to stabilise crime hot sports in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“The government has failed to provide citizens with the promise of safety and now we see people taking matters into their own hands. Xolani and his team do not want to do what they are doing but they felt that they cannot sit back and watch their communities being ravaged by drugs and gangs,” he said.

Khumalo’s safety

Mashaba said he is worried about Khumalo’s safety especially since he has received threats to his life before. But he said the party has ensured he is protected.

“I cannot go into details but there are steps we have taken,” he said.

Khumalo appointed MMC

Khumalo has recently been sworn is as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni, the first step in his bid to become the mayor of Ekurhuleni under the ActionSA banner.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza offered him the position of MMC community services and by-law enforcement but his party has rejected this.

They said the position will not help Khumalo fight crime and they also believe it is not a good idea for them to be in a coalition in Ekurhuleni under the current circumstances.

“Our position has been very clear on every occasion that we will not lend credibility to an administration that has overseen the lawless and deterioration of service delivery that continues to cripple the city,” said the party.

