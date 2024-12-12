News

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

12 Dec 2024

Minister clarifies spaza shop registration deadline

The deadline is not Friday, 13 December.

A general view of a spaza shop. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has clarified the confusion around the deadline for the spaza shop registration.

Initially thought to be on Friday, 13 December, Hlabisa said the real deadline for spaza shop registrations is Tuesday, 17 December, Cogta head of communications Legadima Leso confirmed to The Citizen.

“The 21 days began the Monday after the president’s address and did not include weekends. If this coming Monday was not a public holiday, the deadline would have been Monday,” said Leso.

ALSO READ: 51 788 spaza shops have applied for registration since Ramaphosa’s announcement – Mbalula

“A circular will be produced today to confirm that the deadline is Tuesday and not tomorrow. We are really sorry for any confusion.”

Spaza shop registration

On Friday, 15 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops must be registered with their respective municipalities within 21 days.

This is amid a rising number of child deaths linked to food-borne illnesses caused by items purchased from the shops.

“Any shop not registered within 21 days and that does not meet all health standards will be closed,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: ‘We are coming for you’ – Ntshavheni warns as more than 1 000 spaza shops closed

While the application for registration is open to everyone, it is only the first step.

After 21 days, the government will assess whether applicants meet all the requirements.

Those who fail to meet the criteria will not be able to register their businesses.

Gauteng registrations

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Gauteng Province MEC for Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile said the province has established 85 registration centres across all five regions.

The centres open daily between 07:30am and 4pm, with a total of 372 personnel assisting with registrations.

ALSO READ: ‘No compromise’ – All foreigners must prove R5 million investment to register spaza shop

As of 10 December 2024, the number of spaza shops issued with registration forms stands at 13,616. Of these, 1,916 were returned to the owners due to being incomplete, with some missing critical supporting documents.

Maile said 2,605 applications were submitted by non-South African spaza shop owners, based on data from municipalities.

“A total of 541 spaza shops have been closed for non-compliance. Non-compliant businesses include those without Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CICP) registration, which is a legal requirement for operating a business in South Africa,” said Maile.

“Other issues of non-compliance include a lack of certificates of acceptability or comment from Environmental Health and non-payment of operating licenses that are obtained from municipalities.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa warns of action if spaza shops don’t register [VIDEO]

“Businesses operating from unsafe premises and within a hazardous environment have also been closed for non-compliance.”

