51 788 spaza shops have applied for registration since Ramaphosa’s announcement – Mbalula

The government has conducted nationwide inspections of spaza shops and shut down those that are non-compliant. 93% of these were foreign-owned.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that, as of Thursday, 51 788 spaza shop owners have submitted applications for registration.

On Friday, 15 November, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops must be registered with their respective municipalities within 21 days.

This is amid a rising number of child deaths linked to food-borne illnesses caused by items purchased from the shops.

“Any shop not registered within 21 days and that does not meet all health standards will be closed,” Ramaphosa said.

Spaza shops for South Africans

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Mbalula revealed that 45% of the registration applications received so far were from KwaZulu-Natal. Of the shops that have been shut down, 93% were foreign-owned.

However, Mbalula said the government is exploring legislation to reserve small businesses, such as spaza shops, exclusively for South Africans.

“We have mandated our government, going forward, that we must preserve spaza shops and small businesses for South Africans. Government must explore in terms of the law of the country that this is implemented within a reasonable space of time,” said Mbalula.

The Departments of Small Business Development and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition are going to launch a fund to support South African-owned shops.

The two departments have set aside about R500 million for the fund.

Mbalula further warned immigrants and South Africans against colluding to register spaza shops, saying they would face the consequences.

“We know that South Africans have aided criminal activities of illegal foreign nationals and give them cover,” said Mbalula.

While the application for registration is open to everyone, it is only the first step.

After 21 days, the government will assess whether applicants meet all the requirements.

Those who fail to meet the criteria will not be able to register their businesses.

Opportunities for South Africans

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning in the City of Tshwane, Sarah Mabotsa, previously told The Citizen that foreigners who fail to meet the requirements will create opportunities for South Africans to establish businesses.

“We must not shy away from giving South Africans an opportunity to own businesses,” she said.

“With this one, we’re not going to be apologetic about it. We will check the requirements and whoever meets them is all good. For those who don’t qualify, we will give their opportunities to South Africans.

“We are also looking at legal opinion because we are trying to make sure that we prioritise the people of Tshwane. As the administration, if we don’t do it, who else is going to do it?”