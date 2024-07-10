MK party slams DA and NGOs opposed to Hlophe’s JSC designation

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) and NGOs that were opposed to former Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe serving as a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) member.

The National Assembly on Tuesday convened a sitting at the Cape Town City Hall to elect house chairpersons and representatives to serve in various forums such as the Pan-African Parliament and the JSC.

Hlophe, who is the MK party’s chief whip in Parliament, was nominated and elected to be a member of the JSC.

Shocked

New MK party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko, who was appointed by party leader Jacob Zuma last week, said they are “shocked” by the opposition to Hlophe’s appointment to serve on the JSC.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe party expresses its shock and utter dismay at the racist and unconstitutional conduct of the Democratic Alliance and retinue of NGO’s led by former judges Johan Kreigler and Azhar Cachalia, Maseko said.

“The DA objected to the appointment of MK party MP Dr John Hlophe to serve on the Judicial Services Commission on the spurious grounds that the ‘EFF and MK wish to tear down the independent judiciary’ which the DA works to protect.

“It is a galling display of white supremacy for the DA which ceased being an opposition party after its capture of the ANC to now seek to dictate to the remaining African opposition parties what committee of Parliament they must be appointed to,” Maseko added.

NGOs

The MK Party said it was also “dismayed and disgusted that unelected and unregulated NGOs are attempting to run the business of the National Assembly.”

“The letter addressed to the honorable speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza attempting to influence her to exclude our MK party leader in Parliament Dr.Hlophe from being appointed into the Judicial Service Commission is a reflection of how we the people of South Africa have allowed few powerful families and their funded NGO’s to run our country.”

Judges matter

Meanwhile, Judges Matter said it is also disappointed by the National Assembly’s decision to designate MPs such as Hlophe and Faith Muthambi to the JSC and Magistrates Commission. They have previously been found guilty of misconduct or have been criticised by courts for ethical breaches.

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin said Parliament’s decision is “contrary to the spirit, purport and objects of the Constitution.”

“It is a cruel irony that aspirant judicial officers will be assessed on their ethics, integrity and fitness for judicial office by commissioners who themselves have been found guilty of misconduct. Judges Matter reiterates our call for a written Code of Conduct for all commissioners, with a mechanism to recall those commissioners who do not uphold the terms of the code.”

Judges Matter said they believe appointments “undermines the credibility of these commissions and the integrity of the judiciary.”

Addiitonal reporting: by Molefe Seeletsa

