WATCH: ‘We are here to work, but won’t be bullied’ – MK party’s Hlophe

Hlophe said the MK party will still pursue the courts in a fight against the IEC in the declaration of "rigged election results"

Impeached Western Cape Judge Dr John Hlophe said the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party is looking forward to engaging Parliament in a robust yet respectful manner, but they will not allow anyone to “bully them on issues” they stand for.

The disgraced former Western Cape Judge President who was impeached for gross misconduct was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday.

Acting Western Cape High Court Judge President Patricia Goliath presided over the proceedings in the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

[WATCH] MK Party caucus leader Dr John Hlophe says the party is looking forward to engaging Parliament in a robust yet respectful manner but they will not allow anyone to bully them on issues they stand for. pic.twitter.com/QDKqQ1FLCk June 25, 2024

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza administered the oath to Hlophe who was sworn in along with Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Andile Mngxitama, and Des Van Rooyen — all from the MK party.

Hlophe on bullying

Hlophe said they have come to Parliament to work, but won’t be bullied.

“We have come here to come and work. We have been elected and we will do our best to stay above petty politics. We are not here to be petty, we are here to work because we have been elected by the people of this country.

“We consider that to be our role and we are going to engage in very robust debate, but in a respectful manner. But, please make no mistake, we are not going to allow ourselves to be bullied by anyone. We know our rights, we are adults, we know why we are here,” Hlophe said.

Leader of MK party in Parliament

Hlophe also clarified that while he is the leader of the MK party in Parliament, former President Jacob Zuma remains the president of the party.

“I am the leader of the MK party in Parliament, the president is still President Zuma who’s unfortunately not able to be here today. I am grateful on behalf of the entire leadership party. I am grateful to President Zuma, whose idea it was that the MK party must be started in the first place.”

Hlophe said the MK party was founded because the African National Congress (ANC) has “completely gone astray.”

Hlophe on ‘a different ANC’

“This is not the ANC that we used to know, particularly over the past five years under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa. This is no longer the ANC that fights for poor people, landless people, it is a different ANC altogether.”

Hlophe said the MK party will still pursue the courts in a fight against the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s declaration of what it believed were “rigged election results”.

“The fact that we are participating in the National Assembly, should not be construed as indication that we have now abandoned the legal actions. We are convinced that these elections were rigged, that is our case has been taken to appropriate forums,” he said.

Hlophe made history earlier this year as the first judge to be impeached in South Africa.

