SA mother and daughter reunite after 22 years following adoption in Netherlands

The mother placed her infant daughter up for adoption, feeling she was unable to provide the life she wished for her child.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has facilitated the reunion of a mother and her daughter. Picture: iStock

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has facilitated the reunion of a mother and her daughter 22 years after they were separated by adoption.

This heartwarming moment, which took place last month at the department’s Pretoria offices, marked a milestone in a journey of love, loss, and hope.

According to the department, *Dineo Monaheng made the heart-wrenching decision to place her infant daughter *Thandi for adoption, feeling unable to provide the life she wished for her child”.

Reunion of mother and daughter

The department said despite the pain, Monaheng never lost hope and spent two decades praying for a miracle that one day she would be reunited with her daughter.

“That prayer was answered when she received a call from social worker Ms. Ndivhuwo Randela earlier this year, informing her that her daughter, Thandi, who had been adopted by a loving family in the Netherlands, had been searching for her.

“Thandi, now a talented and confident young woman, had grown up surrounded by the love and care of her adoptive family in the Netherlands,” The department said.

ALSO READ: Fathers’ Day: After 17 years I finally get to spend the day with my son

Connecting families

The department said on the day of the reunion, emotions ran high as the virtual call, facilitated by social workers from both South Africa and the Netherlands, connected the two families across continents.

“The moment was filled with raw emotion as mother and daughter shared stories and memories, laughing, crying, and finding a deep connection despite the years of separation.

“Ms. Monaheng expressed her profound gratitude to Thandi’s adoptive parents, acknowledging their role in raising her daughter with love and care. ‘I’m grateful for this opportunity to reconnect with my daughter,’” she said.

The department added that this was not the first time Thandi wished to reconnect with her biological mother.

“She had visited South Africa in 2017, to fulfil the desire to meet her birth mother.”

“This poignant reunion, which took place a month before World Adoption Day (9 November 2024), underscores the theme of this year’s commemoration: ‘Adoption: The Best Option,’” the department said.

Adoption

The department said adoption offers children the opportunity for a loving, stable home and can change lives forever.

“Through the dedicated efforts of social workers and the unwavering love of both birth and adoptive families, stories like Ms. Monaheng and Thandi’s remind us of the transformative power of adoption.

“The Department of Social Development is proud to have played a role in facilitating this reunion, which serves as a shining example of the impact that adoption can have on the lives of children and families,” the department said.

*(Names concealed to protect all parties)

ALSO READ: Adoption is not a ‘white thing’, says Lerato Kganyago