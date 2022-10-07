Mpumalanga premier reshuffles cabinet, Mandla Msibi makes comeback

Citizen Reporter

Mandla Msibi has been elected MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) of the Mpumalanga province.

Msibi faced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Mbombela in August 2021.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew criminal charges against him.

“You will recall that Mr Msibi stepped aside after charges of a serious nature were levelled against him. These charges have since been withdrawn.”

“His decision to voluntarily step-aside proved that Mr Msibi believes in clean governance and served as example to all other leaders who find themselves in same position. I have no doubt that MEC Msibi will put more impetus in our efforts as government to help municipalities deliver on their service delivery mandate,” said Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

She also said that these changes to the provincial Cabinet derived from the department’s desire to attain the targets set for this medium term strategic framework.

Mtsweni-Tsipane also stated that it is important to place people in leadership that will be able to ascertain the citizens’ issues and who will also implement successful and sustainable public service delivery efficiently.

Meanwhile, the current MEC of Cogta Mandla Ndlovu has been appointed as MEC for the Department of Public Works Roads and Transport.

The premier also said in order to also balance gender equity; she has appointed Nompumelelo Evidence Hlophe as MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism.

“Honourable Hlophe is a veteran in government affairs having served as the chairperson of committees at the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature. She has also held a number of positions in her political career including the youth league, the women’s league and currently serves as the member of the Provincial Executive Committee of the ruling party,” said Mtsweni-Tsipane.

Mtsweni-Tsipane welcomed the MECs in their new positions and wished them well in their new journeys.

“I welcome the MECs in their new positions and sincerely hope that they will do their best by infusing new energy that is required to uplift the performance in their respective departments.”

“Our people are yearning for the kind of leadership that is inspiring, that is uplifting, with an ability to bring positive change, influence and motivate management towards success. We cannot afford to fail those who elected us and gave us a mandated to serve them.”

