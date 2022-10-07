WATCH: Mantashe says Zuma too old for ANC chairperson position

Citizen Reporter

African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe says former president Jacob Zuma is too old to be running for political office again.

This after the former president revealed in a statement last week that he had been approached by some branches to run for ANC chairperson to help rebuild the organisation and “provide direction”.

But Mantashe says it is a bit too late for the former president.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Mantashe said while it was up to the branches to make the final decision, Zuma was a bit too old to be accepting any nominations.

“It’s good that he has been released, he has served the 15 months, thank you very much. We appreciate it. I think he is a bit old for that [running for ANC chairperson]. Leave that, branches are working, leave it to the branches, don’t ask us. All of us are saying we are available, but if branches don’t nominate us, we’re not available,” said Mantashe, who would not be drawn into commenting on his own age.

LISTEN: ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe on the former President Jacob Zuma being released from the Correctional Services system. Gwede also says Zuma is too old for the ANC Chairman position. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/9mn8NHm3CE— Athi Mtongana (@AthiMtongana) October 7, 2022

This after saying he took the possibility of Zuma contesting for ANC chairperson as a “joke”.

“If JZ, at 81, wants to contest chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke,” he said last week at the Cosatu congress.

Current ANC Chair, Gwede Mantashe, Calls Jacob Zuma’s Eyeing Of ANC Chairmanship A “Joke.”



“If JZ, at 81, wants to contest chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke…,” says ManTiger, who was booed off stage and kicked out of #CosatuNationalCongress2022, yesterday.#JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/kcKRrATLk7— Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) September 27, 2022

In his statement last week, Zuma indicated that he would be guided by the branches of the ANC and would not refuse a nomination if they deem it necessary for him to serve the ruling party again on any level.

He further expressed his support for Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president.

Dlamini-Zuma lost to president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nasrec conference in 2017, where there were allegations of brown envelopes being used to sway votes.

“The candidate that we supported in 2017 at the 54th national conference remains the most capable to lead the ANC, given her track record in the movement and government, leadership capabilities and qualities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC amongst others,” said Zuma.

“Comrades we must not have short memories in the past few years’ comrades were overwhelmed by a lot of money not using political conscience but guided by greed to nominate and vote for African National Congress President.

“We reiterate the call made in previous ANC national conferences for branches to be given space to do their work without being coerced or manipulated and without the use of money to influence nominations and vote.”