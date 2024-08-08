‘My hometown has been taken over by illegal foreign nationals,’ says ActionSA’s Mashaba

Herman Mashaba says he was shocked when he went to a funeral in Hammanskraal.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he is concerned that illegal foreign nationals have taken over his home town where he grew up.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mashaba, who grew up in the township of Hammanskraal in Gauteng, said he received complaints that many of the houses in his community had been taken over by illegal foreigners.

“I went to a funeral in Hammanskraal, where I grew up, only to find that in that neighbourhood every second house has been taken over by illegal foreigners opening Spaza shops and getting involved in criminal activities,” he said.

Community appeals for help

Mashaba said he has been asked by the community to intervene.

“These people get involved in criminal activities. How do we become silent when they are involved in crime?” questioned Mashaba.

South Africans scammed of their houses

He said in some instances, South Africans get scammed out of their own houses.

“Young people have moved out. So these guys would rent a one-room from an old lady and a few months down the line some of the pensioners die. However, when the kids come back home the houses have been taken over,” he said.

Mashaba said the Action SA caucus would be proposing an investigation into the houses in Hammanskraal.

Foreign nationals looking for greener pastures

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF), Ngqabutho Mabhena, said foreigners in South Africa were also looking for greener pastures.

He said there is no reason for illegal foreigners not to be able to operate their businesses if all their papers are in order.

“What would happen is that naturally there would be competition between those who are also in the same space of business,” said Mabhena.

He said he believed South Africans were not xenophobic.

“South Africans have been living side by side with foreign nationals even during the days of apartheid,” he said.

According to Mabhena, a struggling South African economy and the slow pace of job creation have placed a strain on the relationship between South Africans and foreign nationals.

He said foreign nationals would also get exploited by those who were not willing to pay decent wages.