Gwamanda slams DA and ActionSA as pressure mounts for his removal [VIDEO]

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has hit back at the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA as the clock ticks for him to be removed as mayor.

Gwamanda is under pressure to step down with the African National Congress (ANC), which helped to put him in office, also calling for his resignation.

Angry and frustrated residents, along with several civil society organisations, took to the streets last week to demand that Gwamanda resign and a new mayor be appointed to address the city’s downward spiral. Among the issues are high electricity tariffs, unreliable water supply, poor service delivery, and crumbling infrastructure.

“Incompetent”

Speaking at a memorial service for slain Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Regional deputy secretary Moshe Mphahlele on Wednesday, Gwamanda said he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“They call me incompetent because I refused to have tea with their white friends. That makes me incompetent. Let them come.”

Gwamanda was expected to tender his resignation following talks between the ANC and ActionSA about new leadership in the Johannesburg metro.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said there is no agreement to remove Gwamanda.

“That will not happen. I met with the provincial secretary of the ANC and the members of the regional committee who put the request on the table. I did not agree to it and the premier of the Western Cape has asked myself and the provincial secretary to engage and gave us the mandate to resolve the matter.”

Governing Joburg

Hendricks agreed with the ANC that a political party with the most seats should govern the City of Joburg and decide on the mayor.

“In principle, Al-Jama-ah agrees with that. However, one and a half years ago, the ANC was unable to present a candidate that had the support of all nine members of the coalition of smaller parties.”

Hendricks said Gwamanda has done a good job as mayor, and the clean audits he obtained are a testament to this.

Dada Morero, the ANC chairperson in Johannesburg, has been suggested as Gwamanda’s potential replacement.

