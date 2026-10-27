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WARNING: N12 near Lenasia shut again as violent protest sparks vehicle stoning

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

27 October 2026

03:04 am

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Motorists have been urged against attempting to bypass road closures or moving near protest gatherings.

N12 near Lenasia shut again as violent protest sparks vehicle stoning

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urgently closed a stretch of the N12 freeway again after a renewed outbreak of violent protest action near Lenasia and Nana’s Farm. Picture: Supplied

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The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urgently closed a stretch of the N12 freeway again after a renewed outbreak of violent protest action near Lenasia and Nana’s Farm, with authorities warning motorists to avoid the area amid reports of vehicle stoning.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, authorities shut down roads that had previously been cleared and reopened after protesters returned to the freeway.

Road closed

Fihla said protesters have barricaded sections of the route with burning tyres and debris.

“Despite earlier efforts to clear and reopen the roads, rioting has flared up again,” said Fihla.

“Protesters have resumed barricading the roadway with burning tyres and debris, with reports of passing vehicles being stoned, posing an immediate threat to the safety of road users.”

The N12 freeway, in both eastbound and westbound directions, has been closed with immediate effect between K43 (Klipspruit Valley Road) and Abubakar Asvat Drive.

Monitoring

Fihla stressed that motorist safety remains the primary concern as law enforcement officers work to contain the situation.

“Law enforcement personnel are on the ground to contain the violence, protect motorists, and secure the precinct,” he said.

Alternate routes

Motorists have been strongly advised not to approach the affected section of the N12 and to make use of alternative routes.

  • R554 (Nirvana Drive)
  • Golden Highway (R553)
  • Impala Road (R558)
  • Chris Hani Road
  • Main Road through Eldorado Park

“Motorists are strongly warned NOT to approach the N12 between Klipspruit Valley Road and Abubakar Asvat Drive,” Fihla said. “Please divert immediately.”

Warning

He further cautioned drivers against bypassing road closures or moving near protest gatherings.

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“Do not attempt to force entry through closed intersections or near crowd clusters,” he warned.

Motorists already in the area have been urged to lock their doors, close their windows, stay alert for thrown objects, and strictly follow diversion routes and instructions from officers on the ground.

Further updates are expected as emergency units continue efforts to secure the affected stretch of freeway.

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